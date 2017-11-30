Grinch cookies are perfect addition to holiday baking list

Posted 7:21 AM, November 30, 2017, by , Updated at 07:43AM, November 30, 2017

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Grinch Gooey Butter Cookies

Yield: Makes about 24 cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 (8 ounce) package Challenge cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup Challenge butter, softened
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 egg
  • 1 (15.25 ounce) box of cake mix
  • 1 Tablespoon green food coloring
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar
  • Red icing

Directions

  1. In a medium bowl, cream together butter and cream cheese until smooth (about 2 minutes)
  2. Add vanilla, egg, cake mix, and green food coloring to the bowl and mix until combined.
  3. Chill dough for a half hour so it’s easy to form into balls. Dough will be very sticky if you skip this step.
  4. Once dough has been chilled for half hour, preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
  5. Form dough into 1-inch balls and roll in powdered sugar. Place on baking sheet.
  6. Bake cookies for 9-10 minutes – no longer! You want the cookies to be very soft.
  7. Allow to cool before drawing a small heart with red icing.