Grinch cookies are perfect addition to holiday baking list
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Grinch Gooey Butter Cookies
Yield: Makes about 24 cookies
Ingredients
- 1 (8 ounce) package Challenge cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup Challenge butter, softened
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 egg
- 1 (15.25 ounce) box of cake mix
- 1 Tablespoon green food coloring
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- Red icing
Directions
- In a medium bowl, cream together butter and cream cheese until smooth (about 2 minutes)
- Add vanilla, egg, cake mix, and green food coloring to the bowl and mix until combined.
- Chill dough for a half hour so it’s easy to form into balls. Dough will be very sticky if you skip this step.
- Once dough has been chilled for half hour, preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- Form dough into 1-inch balls and roll in powdered sugar. Place on baking sheet.
- Bake cookies for 9-10 minutes – no longer! You want the cookies to be very soft.
- Allow to cool before drawing a small heart with red icing.