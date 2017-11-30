INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- If all you want for Christmas is something high-tech, we have you covered. From a traveling rock star to a Google home mini, Sherman is checking out where you can find something for everyone this year.
High-tech Christmas gifts
-
Christmas Gift and Hobby Show preview
-
Does it work: Single-serve mug cake mixture
-
Latest tech for Halloween
-
9-year-old cancer patient whose Christmas wish went viral passes away
-
Sherman at the Warren Holiday TreeFest
-
-
Kokomo teenager collecting Christmas cards to raise awareness for organ donation
-
Sherman checks out holiday jewelry show
-
Nintendo holiday preview
-
Where is Sherman: Indiana State Fair
-
Labor Day Tech
-
-
Top tech gifts this holiday
-
Carmel shop offers something for everyone
-
Broad Ripple High School celebrates homecoming with school’s future in doubt