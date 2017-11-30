× I-69 lane closures to occur this weekend near Anderson

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – INDOT has announced multiple lane closures for Interstate 69 this weekend for concrete pavement repairs near Anderson. The following lane closures are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, December 1st and end before 6 a.m. on Monday, December 4th.

The right lane of I-69 North and the entrance ramp from State Road 9/State Road 109/Scatterfield Road will be closed at the Exit 226 interchange.

The right lane of I-69 North will also be closed near mile marker 231, which is between State Road 9/State Road 109/Scatterfield Road Exit 226 and State Road 67/State Road 32 Exit 234.

The right lane of I-69 South will be closed near mile marker 227, which is just south of State Road 9/State Road 109/Scatterfield Road Exit 226.

This work is dependent on favorable weather and may be postponed by inclement forecasts. Motorists should expect delays and plan ahead for alternate routes.