IPS making big moves to improve schools, district

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Superintendent for Indianapolis Public Schools, stopped by the Red Couch for a FOX59 exclusive with Fanchon Stinger on Thursday evening.

The district announced plans to make sweeping improvements to IPS district-wide. Up for vote will be how they accomplish that goal.

IPS is pursuing operating and capital improvement referendums in the May 2018 election. The operating referendum at $92 million would support teacher attraction and retention, academic programs and special needs services.

The capital referendum at $200 million would fund the Safe and Equitable Schools Project to renovate and improve school facilities. It would also make safety enhancements and upgrade classroom technology and equipment.

The money would be raised over 8 years. “For the average household the additional tax breaks down to approximately 25-30 dollars a month or 1 dollar a day.” said Ferebee.

The Board of School Commissioners will consider resolutions at public meetings at 6 p.m. on December 12 and 14.