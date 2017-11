Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- A powerful video, aimed at keeping Indianapolis clean and beautiful.

A group of Perry Meridian High School students won this year's "It's My City" PSA competition. FOX59 ran the contest online in partnership with Keep Indianapolis Beautiful.

The winners were announced on FOX59 Morning News. They joined us along with Mayor Joe Hogsett, Keep Indianapolis Beautiful's Ashley Haynes and Stephanie Pemberton with the Colts.