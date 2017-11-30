× Man arrested after baby, toddler killed during police chase in southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Authorities say two people are dead after a police chase in Evansville ended when the car officers were pursuing crashed into another vehicle.

Evansville police say officers were chasing a car driven by 26-year-old Fredrick McFarland when his car entered an intersection and plowed into a second vehicle Wednesday night in the southwestern Indiana city.

Several people were hospitalized and Vanderburgh County’s coroner confirmed Wednesday night that one crash victim had died. Evansville police said early Thursday that a second person had died.

The coroner identified the victims as 7-month-old Prince Carter and 2-year-old Princess Carter, WFIE reports.

Police say McFarland remains hospitalized with crash injuries. He faces a preliminary felony charge of fleeing from police.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked Wednesday night’s police chase.