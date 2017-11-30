× Plainfield police captain on leave after making comment at transgender awareness training

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A police captain in Plainfield is on paid administrative leave after making a comment at an awareness training.

According to a complaint, Captain Carri Weber made the comment during a discussion about transgender people and their likelihood of a negative interaction with law enforcement.

Documents allege Weber told someone questioning statistics in the presentation, “well, you wouldn’t understand with your white male privilege.”

The complainants call the comment derogatory, racist, sexist and bigoted.

This comes after Weber was suspended without pay for two weeks in August for violating the department’s alcohol policy.

She allegedly operated a car within eight hours of drinking alcohol.

Weber also stepped down from her rank of major following the incident.