Police investigate fatal accident on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a fatal crash on the east side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred near the intersection of East 25th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road just after 6:45 a.m.

According to police, a single vehicle went into a pole. It is unknown how many people were in the car, but police confirm one person was killed as a result of the crash.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.