Shelbyville veteran says Indy VA is costing her paychecks right before Christmas

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. -- A local veteran blames the Indianapolis VA for her missing paychecks right before the holidays.

Jennifer Flippo, a former sailor, says she was supposed to be cleared to go back to work on November 20th.

But instead she says she’s gotten the runaround from some Roudebush clinic employees and is facing long appointment wait times.

“I actually called several times that day and I kept on leaving messages,” said Flippo. “I even called throughout the week. Couple times a day, even leaving messages.”

By mid-October, Flippo knew her family would have to go at least four weeks with only her husband’s paycheck. But she had no idea they might have to get by for nine or ten weeks, even though her injury had already healed.

Finally, Flippo says a nurse told her a VA doctor couldn’t clear her unless she had what’s called a functional capacity test.

Only problem she says the VA doesn’t have a single appointment available for that before late December or early January.

“I talked to three different people that day,” said Flippo. “And I told them I really need to get this done because I cannot lose my job. I need this as soon as possible. I’ll go to any location. I’ll go to you know Indy, I'll go to Greenwood, I’ll go to Columbus, you know, wherever it is.”

The VA eventually helped Flippo get connected to a civilian doctor to do the test.

But even then, she says she can only get a phone appointment with a VA doctor to confirm the results and give her the “all clear”.

A Roudebush spokesperson responded to our questions about Flippo’s problems. He said, he “regrets she is having a return appointment issue” and that it will hopefully be resolved quickly.

The spokesperson says they will get her connected with a patient advocate. The spokesperson says the advocate will hopefully be able to help her resolve the appointment problem.