Showers around this morning, drier afternoon on the way

Grab the umbrellas this morning! A cold front moving through the area has sparked rain showers.

Showers will still be around during the lunch hour.

Skies clear out around 3pm as the front moves east.

Temperatures are starting off in the 40s this morning. Highs will top out in the lower 50s.

Sunshine is back through the weekend. Rain returns to start the week with a brief warm up on breezy winds. Sharp temperature drop Wednesday! Highs only in the mid 30s with flurries.