× South side construction at I-65 and I-465 coming to an end for 2017

INDIANAPOLIS – Southside drivers can now rejoice. Thursday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that both directional ramps from I-465 ramps to I-65 North are now open, and the southbound lanes of I-65 South are now open to three lanes in its permanent configuration, as bridge construction at the south side interchange reaches substantial completion on schedule.

The I-465 East ramp to I-65 North has been closed since construction started in March. The I-465 West ramp to I-65 North was closed in late August while crews rebuilt the I-65 North bridges over I-465 and Lick Creek.

Superior Construction rebuilt six bridges in less than nine months as part of a $19.6 million contract. Three lanes of I-65 North and two lanes of I-65 South were maintained throughout the project, with the exception of overnight lane closures. Traffic lane shifts, median crossovers and ramp closures were used to build the bridges in phases while maximizing safety and mobility.

The remaining work items that are sensitive to weather and temperatures, such as painting the new bridge beams, will be finished in the spring of 2018 with minimal impacts to traffic.