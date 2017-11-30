× Statewide Silver Alert canceled for missing 73-year-old Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for 73-year-old Edward Evans, who was last seen Thursday afternoon in Columbus.

It is unknown at this time why the Silver Alert was canceled.

Evans is 5′ 10”, 200 lbs, has white/red hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing 2 jackets,a light grey shirt and blue jeans.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Evans, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689 or 911.