× Suspects in New York “mob-style” murder caught driving through Indiana

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two brothers wanted for a mob style murder in New York are caught in central Indiana.

The strange story started as a routine traffic stop in Henry County in early September.

Driving through Indiana on Interstate 70, two brothers were spotted tailgating another car and having paint on their license plate.

A Hancock County sheriff’s deputy pulled the driver over, unaware of the unusual tale that would follow.

During the traffic stop, police say Loui Iacono hit the gas, leading police on a high speed chase for 12 miles, before the suspect ran into a Walmart store in New Castle where he tried to hide before being caught by the cash registers.

During a search of the suspect’s car, police claim they found heroin and illegal prescription pills. As a result both Loui and his brother Vincent, who was in the car’s passenger seat, were arrested.

After being booked into the Henry County jail, police say the two brothers caused numerous problems. On one occasion Vincent allegedly faked a seizure and assaulted jail staff while trying to grab an officers taser.

A few days later. investigators in Indiana got a call from homicide detectives in New York where prosecutors claim the brothers killed their roommate, 35-year-old Carmine Carini who is identified as the son of a Gambino crime family associate.

Police found Carini’s body dumped in a waterway near Brooklyn. The victim had been wrapped in a tarp, his legs chained with a cinder block and his skull crushed from a hammer.

The reason for the killing remains unclear.

After their capture along I-70, New York prosecutors claim three hammers were recovered in the victim’s car and tested positive for blood.

In a press release issued from the Kings County district attorney’s office in Brooklyn, prosecutors thanked Henry County law enforcement for helping catch the pair of murder suspects.

Court records show the brothers pleaded guilty to charges of resisting law enforcement and drug possession in Indiana.

After that they waived extradition and were returned to New York to face murder charges.