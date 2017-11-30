Teen arrested for stealing firearms from Greenwood gun store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind.- An Indianapolis teen has been arrested for stealing nearly a dozen firearms from a gun store.

Investigators say a tip led them to 19-year-old Anthony Henderson.

He’s facing burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges. Earlier this month, Elmore’s Firearms in Greenwood reported nine firearms stolen. Police say Henderson used a sledgehammer to bust a hole in the roof of the business to gain entry.

“He knew he was working on the clock and he had to get in and get out,” explains Matt Fillenwarth, Assistant Chief with the Greenwood Police Department.

A surveillance picture was released soon after the theft. Police say Henderson only spent a couple minutes in the store during the theft.

“It’s a criminal element that wants stolen guns and stolen items along with drugs. So yes, that’s why people steal them. They are very easy to get rid of on the black market,” explains Fillenwarth.

Investigators say they recovered the sledgehammer and only one of the stolen firearms, leaving eight of the guns still on the streets.

“They are not burglarizing those firearms because they want to go on a hunting trip with their granddaddy, ok? They are stealing those firearms with the intent of using them in crimes themselves or selling them to other people so they can use them in crimes,” explains Fillenwarth.

In the past six years, there have been at least three break-ins reported at Elmore’s. Just last year, thieves plowed a stolen truck through the building. The owner called the crime ‘a personal violation of his place.’

FOX59 has previously reported the Elmore’s staff has stepped up security measures year after year.

Police believe Henderson had scouted out the store prior to striking. There was a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Authorities say for security reasons they can’t comment if the tipster collected the money.

Greenwood police and detectives with the ATF are still working to track the other eight stolen guns.