B’s Po Boy in Fountain Square set to close after 5 years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fans of Cajun food staple B’s Po Boy in Fountain Square will be sad to hear the restaurant is closing its doors in December.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the staff wrote a message to their patrons about the closing.

In the post, the owners explain that they are closing on Dec. 23. “The summers were always profitable, but the winters consistently erased those.”

“We opened for business in May 2012 and rocked out a fantastic five and a half years in Fountain Square. Throughout our run, we have had the absolute greatest time bonding with our neighborhood, our customers, and our city. With the heaviest heart, we are posting today to inform the public that we will be closing our doors permanently on December 23rd, 2017. The summers were always profitable, but the winters consistently erased those. Hours of service may change towards our closing date, we will keep everyone posted on Facebook. It has been our pleasure to bring the most authentic Cajun fare possible to everyone, and we thank you for all the support we’ve received since we’ve opened. Please stop in – multiple times even – for your last taste of the best po boys, gumbo, red beans and beignets north of the delta!”

If you’re around Fountain Square this month, make sure you get one last taste of New Orleans.