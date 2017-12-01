× December opens mild…great weekend ahead before pattern shift drops!

Skies are clear, winds are light and temperatures have fallen in the overnight! Friday will start out frosty but with bright sunshine, a heavier coat needed. Stable air will hold for today and through the weekend, so be sure to enjoy this great stretch of weather.

Our weather pattern will become unsettled beginning Monday night and into Tuesday. First, a strong cold front will arrive…this will generate late-season warmth, stronger gusts and rain with possible storms! This front will pass through downtown Indianapolis Tuesday morning and temperatures will drop quickly by that afternoon. Behind the front, a huge trough will deepen across the Ohio Valley, marking our first true cold snap of the season. Afternoon highs may only reach the middle 20’s by Thursday and lows falling into the lower teens. With this dramatic drop, flurries likely and wind chills quite possibly in the single digits!