Hancock County man convicted of raping teen

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Jurors found a Hancock County man guilty of raping and battering a teenager.

The jury deliberated for more than five hours Thursday night before returning the guilty verdict against 37-year-old Steven Grogan, who faced three felony counts of rape in addition to misdemeanor battery and another felony charge.

Prosecutors said it’s the first jury conviction for rape in the county in more than a decade.

Investigators said the abuse continued for nearly a year. Grogan’s accuser said he used a position of trust to abuse her almost daily. She testified that she tried to resist his advances, leading to outbursts of anger and sometimes violence from Grogan.

She told the court she would often lie still while Grogan sexually assaulted her and wait until it was over. She said he sometimes scolded her for not being passionate. The abuse happened at Grogan’s home in Shirley.

The state rested its case Thursday after calling several witnesses, including police officers, the victim and her therapist.

Grogan’s defense attorney called several witnesses, including Grogan, before the case was turned over to the jury, which reached a verdict around 10 p.m. Thursday, bringing a conclusion to the three-day trial.

Grogan, a Navy veteran with five years of active-duty service, told the court he didn’t have sex with the girl. He and his attorney tried to paint the teen as vindictive and a liar.

Ultimately, the 12-member jury found the teen’s account more credible than Grogan’s.

Grogan is set for sentencing on Jan. 18. Each rape count carries a maximum penalty of 16 years in prison, while the battery charge carries a maximum penalty of 180 days. A separate felony count carries a maximum of six years.