Homeowner spots thieves stealing pickup truck and horse trailer

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.- A woman spots thieves stealing her pickup truck and horse trailer feet away from her home.

Around 5 o’clock Friday morning, Bartholomew County detectives were called to a home on 250 West.

“I heard the truck start and I looked out the window and I saw both the truck and trailer going down the road,” explains Crystal Caudell, theft victim.

Not even an hour after the report, deputies found the stolen truck and trailer dumped in the woods about a mile away.

“My guess is the suspects probably saw and heard the response from law enforcement and ditched the vehicle and took off. We were not able to find the suspects,” explains Lt. Gary Knoef, with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

The thieves took off empty handed. The horse trailer sustained minor damage but the tens of thousands of dollars in horse equipment inside was untouched.

“My saddles, they mean the most to me out of my whole truck and trailer because I’ve spent so many hours riding my horses in them,” explains Caudell.

The thieves may have thought they made a clean getaway but the crisp morning allowed detectives to gather clues.

“We didn’t find any concrete evidence that was left behind however due to the frost we were easily able to see where fingerprints had been left, we were able to collect DNA off of that,” explains Lt. Knoef.

The pickup truck was left unlocked. Detectives are reminding homeowners, no matter how safe you think it is where you live, don’t make it easy for thieves.

“I would say the likelihood of this continuing to happen would be more and more. This is the time of year, the holiday season unfortunately more thefts start to happen,” explains Lt. Knoef.

Caudell realizes she’s lucky she was able to get everything returned. Now she wants these thieves where they belong.

“You’ve definitely taken away my sense of security here at my home,” explains Caudell.

If you know anything that could help catch these thieves call the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.