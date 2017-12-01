× IMPD arrests 33-year-old man in connection with Irvington homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD announced that their detectives have made an arrest in connection an east side murder that took place on Oct. 20.

Police arrested 33-year-old Brione Jackson on Friday for his alleged involvement in the murder of Anthony Bailey Jr.

Anthony Bailey Jr. was found dead inside a vehicle in the 100 block of S. Catherwood Ave. after police arrived on the report of a person shot.

Jackson’s specific charge is not available at this time.

IMPD says they greatly appreciate the cooperation and tips provided by the community in conjunction with criminal investigations.