IMPD: Two men arrested for murder following recent homicides

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD have arrested two men for murder after they believe they were involved in two recent homicides.

Nickolas Shannon and James Johnson III face murder charges after a Nov. 21 homicide on the far east side and a Oct. 11 homicide on the northeast side.

Detectives believe Shannon was involved in the murder and robbery of Jared Dowell in the 2100 block of Shoreland Drive on Nov. 21. Shannon was reportedly arrested on Wednesday.

Johnson III was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the murder of James Echols. He was killed in the 5300 block of E. 40th St. on Oct. 11.

IMPD says they greatly appreciate the cooperation and tips provided by the community in conjunction with both criminal investigations.