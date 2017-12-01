× Indianapolis family hoping to recover irreplaceable package stolen from porch

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thieves steal packages nearly every day in Indianapolis, but some deliveries have a lot more meaning behind them than others.

“It was a special gift. It was my husband’s 30th birthday. It was quilt of all of his t-shirts of when he was a child, all the basketball and sports he used to play, all these sports shirts put together that my mom made for him,” theft victim Megan Becker said. “That is what he has of his childhood like bundled up into one. Growing up with a single mom she took him to do all these things, and these are memories that we can’t replace. You can’t get these shirts back. It’s been too long.”

Becker’s mother had been working on the quilt for son-in-law for nearly seven months.

Becker knew the package was scheduled to arrive at the home near 34th Street and Talbot Street Wednesday, and when she checked for it earlier in the day at work through her home security system, it was there.

However, later in the afternoon when she checked her security feed again it was gone.

“I was like, ‘what happened,’” Becker said.

She then went back through her security footage.

“As soon as I saw he took it, I immediately started freaking out,” Becker said.

To make matters even worse, Becker’s mother-in-law is battling cancer.

“(My husband’s)mom is fighting cancer,” Becker said. “She’s doing well, but these memories and this quilt is everything that they’ve done together, that she’s taken to him to support him and make sure he’s been a well-rounded kid.”

Now the couple is sharing their surveillance video and the picture of the quilt, hoping some one finds it or the knows the man who they believe took it.

“We just want it back. we don’t care who took it,” Becker said. “Bring it to the library, bring it to a police station, bring it to a news station and just let us know it’s there and we’ll go get it. It’s priceless. We literally cannot replace this.”

Anyone who recognizes the man in the security footage or the blanket is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 262-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.