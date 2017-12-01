× Indy man sentenced to 80 years after shooting ex-girlfriend and her brother while dressed as elderly woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis man was sentenced for two counts of attempted murder after shooting his ex-girlfriend and her brother while dressed as an elderly woman.

Michael Love was found guilty on Nov. 1 and sentenced Friday to 80 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

IMPD arrested Love in July of 2015 after he ambushed the man, identified as Zach Guyton, and woman, identified as Sultanna Reed, in 300 block of Eastern Ave. near New York St.

The shooting victims were loading some children into an SUV to go to daycare when the shooting happened.

Love approached the vehicle, pulled a handgun out of a plastic grocery bag and fired multiple shots at his ex-girlfriend, striking her three times. As her brother tried to come to her aid, Love shot him once in the face.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing Love dressed in a brown dress and stockings knotted at the knee, wearing a wig and mask as he ran towards the vehicle.

“We are grateful that the two victims survived this dangerous attack and that the children who were present were not injured,” said Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry. “We commend the work of the investigators, cooperation of witnesses, and most importantly the courage of the victims who were essential in securing a significant sentence for this violent offender.”

At the time of the offense, there was a protective order against Love to stay away from his ex-girlfriend.