Lebanon woman accused of being high on drugs in park sentenced to probation

LEBANON, Ind. – A woman who was arrested in July after police say she was high on drugs in a park was just sentenced.

Michelle Crickmore agreed to plead guilty to possession of a narcotic drug and unlawful possession of a syringe in exchange for a lighter sentence. She will have to serve 317 days of probation.

The charges stem from an arrest on the Fourth of July. Police say two juveniles called 911 a few hours after the parade because they were concerned for their safety. They filmed Crickmore who they say was rolling around on the ground and screaming in between the carnival and the playground, both of which were filled with families because of the holiday.

Police say all four windows of her car were down, and they saw a syringe sticking out of her purse. Upon searching the purse, police also say they found a spoon in a clear plastic bag and a grey-colored rock substance that tested positive for heroin.