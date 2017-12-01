× Man receives 77-year sentence in murder of 3-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man who pleaded guilty to the murder of a 3-year-old girl received his sentence Friday.

Freddie Bailey pleaded guilty in October to murder and two counts of battery in the death of 3-year-old Amabel Calderon. Friday, Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced Bailey was sentenced to 77 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, as per his plea agreement.

Court documents said Amabel suffered a number of injuries—including a head injury, retinal hemorrhages and bruises—that were consistent with being violently hit against a wall. Many of her bruises were consistent with bite marks, investigators said. According to the probable cause affidavit, Bailey told detectives that he bit the girl and picked her up using his teeth on at least one occasion. She died in December 2014.

Two siblings of Amabel also suffered abuse at Bailey’s hands, prosecutors said.

Bailey was the boyfriend of the Amabel’s mother, Maria Calderon. In April 2016, Calderon pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death. The terms of her agreement state she will be sentenced to 40 years, with 20 years served in the IDOC and five served in Community Corrections. She also agreed to cooperate in the conviction of Bailey.

“The torture and murder of Amabel is without question one of the most horrendous and senseless crimes we have witnessed during my seven years in office,” Prosecutor Curry stated at the time of Bailey’s plea.

“While we grieve the loss of Amabel, we continually think of her two siblings who lived in the same room and endured cruel and senseless abuse of their own at the hands of Freddie Bailey,” Prosecutor Curry added Friday. “We hope that they are given the opportunities of the safe and healthy lives that they deserve, free of fear from further abuse.”