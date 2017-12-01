× Some Indiana educators express concerns about proposed graduation requirements

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Some educators in Indiana have expressed concerns about proposed changes to the state’s high school graduation requirements that the Board of Education is expected to consider next week.

The proposal says students would have to complete coursework, demonstrate employability skills through service or work projects and show they’re post-secondary ready through exams that include the SAT and ACT.

Principal of Goshen High School, Barry Younghans, says one of the proposal’s biggest issues is the post-secondary requirement. He says the scores that students must achieve are currently set higher than is necessary.

Todd Bess is the executive director of the Indiana Association of School Principals. He says using tests as an accountability tool is concerning because many students are likely not proficient.

Bess favors using assessments because he says they align to Indiana’s academic standards.