Sunny and mild spell spills into December; 60-degrees days before cold pattern change

DECEMBER BEGINS We will take every bit of sunshine we can get! We lose 9 more minutes of daylight and it is the cloudiest month of the year with only 38% of the possible sunshine. The average high lowers from 44-degrees on the first to 36-degrees on New Year's Eve. The average snowfall for December is 6.9". We haven't had a above normal December snow tally since 2013. Last year our largest snow of the entire came with 3.9" on the 16th. We ended the season with less than 10" - only the 12th time on record.

MILD PATTERN CONTINUES

Along with the sunshine the mild spell spills into the new month. Today's high of 54-degrees is 10-degrees above normal and warmest open to a December in five years!

The jest stream is running flat from west to east and bathing the nation with mild pacific origin air. Nationwide is absent of arctic air - still bottled up north. The warm pattern has much to do with the lack of snow cover across the lower 48 with less than 10% of the county covered in snow. This is the least amount of snow cover on December first in the 14 years that these records have been kept.

60-DEGREES IN DECEMBER

Before we shake up the pattern and dislodge some colder air we will make a run at possibly two 60-degree days early next week. The jet stream will change and when the cold comes south the wavy jest stream will spin up a stronger, low pressure system that blows warm winds here Monday. In the storms warm sector Monday and early Tuesday temperatures are expected to crack 60-degrees before turning sharply colder Tuesday afternoon. Rain and a chance of thunderstorms comes with the storm and the cold front starting as early as Monday night.

TAKING A COLD TURN

It's been a little over a week since out coldest air of the season arrived. So far we've dipped to 23-degrees on November 22nd and the colder pattern coming our way is sure to beat it. By Wednesday, temperatures will settle into the low to mid 30s for a afternoon highs and nighttime temperatures will possibly dip into the teens Thursday and Friday morning next week.

Get ready, here comes a real December chill. The cold blast is still lacking snowfall at least in its early stages. A few flurries and even a passing snow shower is possible but it is not looking likely that significant snow will fall at this distance. Often the snow will follow when there is a colder pattern but longer range forecasts may not handle those details so well just yet. Stay tuned, we will keep you up to date!