Traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road yields over two pounds of marijuana

St. Joseph County, Ind. – A traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road Thursday resulted in the seizure of over two pounds of marijuana according to the Indiana State Police.

An ISP trooper pulled over a 2002 Honda for several traffic violations while it was traveling eastbound near the 80 mile marker which is just about three miles east of the Notre Dame exit on the Toll Road. While talking to the driver, the trooper could smell the odor of suspected marijuana and called for another trooper to assist.

After obtaining a probable cause search, police located seven glass jars filled with suspected marijuana. The weight of the suspected marijuana was almost two and a half pounds.

The driver, Joseph Herbaugh, age 23 of Reno, Nevada, was arrested on preliminary charges of Possession of Marijuana and Dealing Marijuana and was transported to the St. Joseph County Jail.