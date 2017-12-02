IMPD Police car and mail delivery truck collide
INDIANAPOLIS–An IMPD police car and U.S. Postal delivery truck collided at an northeast side intersection Saturday evening.
The mail delivery driver suffered a broken arm and was taken to Methodist Hospital.
The police officer was shaken up, but otherwise not injured.
Accident investigators say the officer was responding to a call for police with emergency lights and siren around 7 p.m.
The officer reportedly slowed as he approached the intersection of East 38th Street and North Franklin Road and was struck by a U.S. Postal delivery truck.
Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.
Investigators say there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.