× IMPD Police car and mail delivery truck collide

INDIANAPOLIS–An IMPD police car and U.S. Postal delivery truck collided at an northeast side intersection Saturday evening.

The mail delivery driver suffered a broken arm and was taken to Methodist Hospital.

The police officer was shaken up, but otherwise not injured.

Accident investigators say the officer was responding to a call for police with emergency lights and siren around 7 p.m.

The officer reportedly slowed as he approached the intersection of East 38th Street and North Franklin Road and was struck by a U.S. Postal delivery truck.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Investigators say there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.