INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's a holiday tradition that has stood the test of time - Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker.

The Indiana Ballet Conservatory will present its 8th annual production of the show from December 14 through December 17 at The Toby Theatre.

We spoke with Alyona Yakovleva-Randall, the ballet's artistic director, about what the audience can expect from this year's show.

