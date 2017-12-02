× Man’s whereabouts unknown after jumping into White River, fleeing from police

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An erratic driver refused to pull over for police, then led authorities on a manhunt after jumping into the White River late Friday night.

Shortly after 10:45 p.m. on the near west side, an officer with I.U. Health noticed a red truck driving erratically on the road.

The officer tried to pull the truck over, but it refused to stop.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to assist, as the I.U. Health Police Department has a ‘no chase’ policy.

Authorities located the truck on railroad tracks, which were north of 10th street.

The two suspects, a man and a woman, were hiding in bushes nearby.

The woman was detained, but the man fled and jumped into the White River and started swimming north.

He swam toward the embankment on the west side when authorities lost sight of him.

They deployed boats to search, stationed K-9 teams on that embankment and even deployed an infared drone to search for the man.

No one saw him go under, so the dive team did not get into the water.

The man’s whereabouts and condition are currently unknown.

Early Saturday morning, authorities suspended their search.

There is no suspect description or information available, and authorities are not sure if they will resume the search later Saturday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.