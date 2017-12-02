Yellow Submarine animator Ron Campbell visiting Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Beatles dominated the music charts in the 60's and now, more than five decades later, they continue to be one of the most celebrated music groups.

Illustrator and animator Ron Campbell is a big part of the Beatles' history - he directed the Saturday morning Beatles cartoon series and also animated the film Yellow Submarine. Ron's non-Beatles related works include the Flintstones, Smurfs, Jetsons, Scooby Doo and many more.

Ron will be in Indianapolis from December 1st until December 3rd. He'll be making appearances at The Art Bank on 811 Massachusetts Ave.

For appearance times and more information, click here.