Boilers earn bid to Foster Farms Bowl to face Arizona

IOWA CITY, IOWA - NOVEMBER 18: Running back D.J. Knox #1 of the Purdue Boilermakers catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter in front of linebacker Bo Bower #41 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on November 18, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue’s return to Bowl season takes them to Santa Clara, as the Boilers will face Arizona in the Foster Farms Bowl Wednesday, December 27 at 8:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on FOX 59.

Purdue (6-6) will play in its first Bowl since 2012, when the Boilers made an appearance in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Arizona (7-5) is led by dual threat quarterback Khalil Tate, who threw for 1,289 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 1,353 yards and 12 scores on the ground.