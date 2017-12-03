× Boilers earn bid to Foster Farms Bowl to face Arizona

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue’s return to Bowl season takes them to Santa Clara, as the Boilers will face Arizona in the Foster Farms Bowl Wednesday, December 27 at 8:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on FOX 59.

Purdue (6-6) will play in its first Bowl since 2012, when the Boilers made an appearance in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Arizona (7-5) is led by dual threat quarterback Khalil Tate, who threw for 1,289 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 1,353 yards and 12 scores on the ground.