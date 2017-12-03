× Bridge collapses in Boone County after tractor attempts to cross it

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A bridge in Boone County collapsed on Saturday after authorities said a tractor attempted to cross it.

At around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities were dispatched to a bridge on Holiday Rd. on a report of a bridge collapse.

Police said they found a John Deere tractor and disc ripper attachment on top of the collapsed bridge.

The driver, Thomas Smith, 34, of Indianapolis, told police he didn’t realize the attachment was wider that the bridge.

Smith was able to escape the crash unharmed and authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor.

This is the second major bridge damaged in Boone County from farm equipment.

Sugar Creek Bridge in northern Boone County was damaged late last year and authorities are still trying to find who is responsible.