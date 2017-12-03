× Gorgeous Sunday but a strong cold front returns rain and cold air to the area

Happy Sunday! Another great day to put the holiday decorations out! Keep the sunglasses handy as high pressure keeps our skies sunny and bright.

Morning temperatures are near freezing and will heat up above normal into the upper 50s.

Winds remain light today but Monday they strengthen to 15-25 with gusts to 35 mph. The strong southerly winds boost our afternoon temperatures into the lower 60s.

After a partly sunny Monday a cold front brings rain and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday morning.

No severe weather is expected but a few rumbles of thunder are possible. By 9am the front has cleared the state and temperatures will begin to fall into the lower 40s by afternoon.

A significantly colder airmass moves in behind the front for the remainder of the week.

Enjoy the warmth through Monday as the winter coats will be needed Tuesday into next weekend!