IN Focus: Carson on Russia probe, Trump tweets, Conyers

INDIANAPOLIS - Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss a wide range of issues, including the ongoing Russia investigation, the President's controversial tweets, and the sexual harassment scandal engulfing the world of politics and media.

Carson spoke with FOX59 on Thursday, the day before former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to federal charges connected to the Russia probe.

But Carson did speak broadly about the investigation, and his role as a member of the House intelligence committee.

Carson also told FOX59 that he agrees with House minority leader Nancy Pelosi's assessment that Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) should step down after a series of sexual harassment allegations.