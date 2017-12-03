× Jaguars beat Colts 30-10, sweep season series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars led wire to wire and topped the Colts 30-10 to sweep the season series from their division rivals for the first time since Peyton Manning sat out the 2011 season.

Jacksonville scored on their first possession after a fake punt on fourth and seven from its own 49-yard line.

Jaguars punter Brad Nortman connected with tight end James O’Shaughnessy for 29-yards. Blake Bortles then took advantage with a four-yard touchdown pass to Marqise Lee five plays later.

Jacksonville added a 30-yard Josh Lambo field goal and a Bortles to Keelan Cole eight-yard TD in the second quarter.

Indianapolis got on the scoreboard with a Adam Vinatieri field goal and were driving for more points right before the half, but Jacoby Brissett was intercepted by Jalen Ramsey deep in Jaguars’ territory. Jacksonville took 16-3 lead into the locker room.

The Jaguars added another score on a five-yard run by Leonard Fournette before the Colts finally found the end zone. Brissett hit T.Y. Hilton for a 40-yard TD on fourth and two to make it 24-10, but that’s as close as Indy would get.

The only other highlights for the offense came from Frank Gore. The 13-year veteran moved past Jerome Bettis and LaDainian Tomlinson into fifth place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

The Colts fell to 3-9 on the year, which cements a losing season.

They’re back on the road next week for a match-up with the Bills in Buffalo at 1 p.m.