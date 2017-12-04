× 75-year-old Indy man is targeted and robbed of his Social Security money

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis senior citizen is robbed of his Social Security money.

The crime happened Friday night on Indy’s near northwest side near 16th and Tibbs.

The victim says he stepped onto his porch and got out his keys to unlock his door, but didn’t notice a thief sneaking up in the yard behind him.

“He came up behind me and said, ‘Give me the money.’ He then reached into my back pocket, pulled my wallet out and took off,” said Francis Danbeck.

Francis says the robbery happened so fast there was nothing he could do but watch as the suspect ran away with more than 1,200 dollars in his Social Security money.

The 75-year-old retiree, who lives on a fixed income, says unfortunately the money stolen makes up his entire months income.

“With a man at my age, it shakes you up because that’s what I live on,” said Danbeck.

Just minutes before the robbery, Francis says he visited a check cashing business on 16th street. The IMPD officer who investigated the case told Francis the thief likely targeted him and then followed him home.

“He thought maybe there was a bunch of people that watch at the check cashing place and from that time on they called someone to follow me,” said Danbeck.

From now on Francis says he’ll be more cautious and plans to direct deposit his monthly check into his account. While it’s a longshot, he hopes somehow the suspect gets caught.

“He needs to go to jail. Period. Lock him up and throw the key away,” said Danbeck.

The good news is Francis was not hurt during the robbery, but as always anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.