Body found in river identified as Shelbyville man reported missing in November

SHELBYVILLE, Ind.– Authorities in Shelby County identified a body found in the Big Blue River as a Shelbyville man who was reported missing nearly a month ago.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department confirms the body of 38-year-old Christopher Young was found by a group of kayakers on the Big Blue River Sunday afternoon.

The family of 38-year-old Christopher Young has been looking for him since he disappeared on the evening of Monday, Nov. 6.

Family members said Young left his home that night to search for his two dogs and never came back. He was last seen in the area of Miller Avenue and Colescott and Montgomery streets.

Police believe he suffered minor injuries and became disoriented after getting into a confrontation with another man during his search.

His family has spent weeks looking for him around Shelby County following his disappearance, but it seemed like Young vanished without a trace.

On Sunday afternoon, kayakers on the Big Blue River notified the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that they’d found a body in the water.

They made the grim discovery about four miles west of Shelbyville and called 911. The sheriff’s department confirmed that the remains belonged to Young.

Shelbyville Police say they are still waiting for further autopsy and toxicology results in order to determine how Young died. One police official said there was indication that Young’s body had been in the water “for some time.”

The missing person investigation is now being treated as a death investigation.