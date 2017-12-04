Cold front expected to bring winter temperatures, heavy rain overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers have experienced near-record high temperatures over the past several days, but winter is coming.

A cold front will make its way through central Indiana overnight. Temperatures are expected to fall from the 50s early Tuesday morning to the 30s by afternoon.

The front is also expected to bring heavy rain into the region overnight.

As for Wednesday, highs will stay in the 30s with sunshine.

A trough of low pressure will bring a few flurries on Thursday with highs dipping into the 20s.

Another cold front will move across the state and bring a better chance for snow late Friday through Saturday.