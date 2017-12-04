× Firefighter who rescued 2 puppies hoping to raise money for their treatment

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana firefighter who rescued two puppies from along a highway is now raising money to treat them for an often fatal canine disease.

Gary firefighter Jerry Jordan rescued the malnourished mixed-breed dogs on Thanksgiving Day near a highway exit and took them home.

Days later he learned the puppies he’d named Mike and Ike had parvovirus. That disease infects the digestive tract and is particularly deadly in young dogs. Jordan launched a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising $3,000 for their treatment.

He tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that any money not used for treating the puppies will go toward neutering, vaccinations, surgeries and other medical care they’ll need if they survive.

Jordan says the dogs remain under intensive care and in isolation at an animal clinic.