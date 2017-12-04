× Holiday runs, sports games and concerts highlight a busy week in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Despite the weather turning colder, hundreds of brave souls will be out later this week in Indianapolis pounding the pavement for various charity runs in downtown.

Several streets around Bankers Life Fieldhouse will either be closed or restricted for a good portion of the day Saturday and Sunday due to these run as drivers should seek alternate routes during the time of those events.

Other downtown events include:

Monday, Dec. 4

South Street between Capitol Avenue and Missouri Street will be closed through Wednesday, EXCEPT from 6 -9 a.m. and 3 – 6 p.m. daily.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 6 a.m. Wednesday – 9 p.m.

Saturday. Saturday, Dec. 9

South Street between Capitol Avenue and Missouri Street will be closed 6 a.m. – midnight.

The Jingle Bell Run/Walk for Arthritis will result in the closure of Pennsylvania Street between Bankers Life Fieldhouse and South Street 7 – 11 a.m. Additional roads will be totally or partially restricted to traffic along the route from 8:50 – 11 a.m.

The Christmas Clean the Closet 5K will result in partial closures along the route from 11 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10

The Santa Hustle Half Marathon & 5K result in the total closure of Capitol Avenue between New York and McCarty streets and Indiana Avenue between Capitol Avenue and St. Clair Street from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional roads will be partially closed 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. See the route map for more details.

Special Events

The Performance Racing Industry Trade Show is taking place Thursday-Saturday. Expect curb lane closures and increased vehicular and pedestrian traffic around the Indiana Convention Center.

An Indiana Pacers game may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday evening.

Katy Perry: Witness Tour may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Saturday evening.