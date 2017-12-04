× Indiana leads nation with biggest price swing at the gas pump since November

WASHINGTON D.C. — Christmas may be still be over three weeks away, but drivers nationwide are getting a present at the gas pump in the early part of December.

According to AAA, the national gas price average is at the cheapest price since early November. More so, pump prices nationally have been steadily dropping during the past two weeks.

And AAA is reporting that today’s gas price is three cents less than a week ago, four cents cheaper than one month ago and 30 cents more than a year ago.

Hoosier drivers have benefited the most from last month to early December with a 40 cent price swing.

Other top 10 states with the largest monthly changes after Indiana(-40 cents) are Ohio (-34 cents), Michigan (-30 cents), Illinois (-29 cents), Wisconsin (-18 cents), Alaska (+14 cents), Missouri (-14 cents), Oklahoma (-11 cents), Hawaii (+10 cents) and Kansas (-8 cents).

Meanwhile the top 10 states with the largest yearly changes are: Alaska(+62 cents), California (+50 cents), Colorado (+48 cents), Montana (+43 cents), Wyoming (+43 cents), Hawaii (+43 cents), North Dakota (+43 cents), Oregon (+42 cents), Minnesota (+41 cents) and New Mexico (+39 cents).