Indy Councilman Jeff Miller appears in court to face child molestation charges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis City-County Councilman Jeff Miller will appear in court at 1 p.m. Monday in connection with a child molestation case.

Miller faces three counts of child molesting, fondling or touching with a child under 14. Court documents show he is accused of fondling two young girls inside his Fletcher Place home after a month-long investigation.

One of the two alleged victims told authorities Miller “did bad touch” to her at his home on Oct. 20, according to court documents. A victim told her parents of the incidents after watching a report about Harvey Weinstein.

In court, Miller is expected to ask for a special prosecutor to be assigned to the case.

He was called upon to resign from his post after the charges, but he has not submitted a letter of resignation and appears to have no plan to do so. He has continued to attend community meetings and events, as well as tweet and send out emails in an official capacity.

The Dec 4th City-County Council meeting agenda, along w/ proposals for action, intro & still pending, can now be found here: https://t.co/qcyceF0Hm7 — Jeff Miller (@Jeff4Indy) December 1, 2017

Monday evening, City-County Council leaders will meet to evaluate Miller’s role on the council and determine if his role should be reduced.