× Indy man, 75, targeted and robbed of his Social Security money

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis senior citizen says he was robbed of his Social Security money.

The crime happened Friday night on Indy’s near northwest side, near West 16th Street and North Tibbs Avenue.

The victim says he stepped onto his porch and got out his keys to unlock his door, but didn’t notice a thief sneaking up in the yard behind him.

“He came up behind me and said, ‘Give me the money.’ He then reached into my back pocket, pulled my wallet out and took off,” said Francis Danbeck.

Danbeck says the robbery happened so fast there was nothing he could do but watch as the suspect ran away with more than $1,200 in his Social Security money.

The 75-year-old retiree, who lives on a fixed income, says unfortunately the money stolen makes up his entire month’s sum.

“With a man at my age, it shakes you up because that’s what I live on,” said Danbeck.

Just minutes before the robbery, Danbeck says he visited a check-cashing business on 16th Street. The IMPD officer who investigated the case told Danbeck the thief likely targeted him and followed him home.

“He thought maybe there was a bunch of people that watch at the check-cashing place and from that time on they called someone to follow me,” said Danbeck.

From now on. Danbeck says he’ll be more cautious and plans to direct deposit his monthly check into his account. While it’s a long shot, he hopes somehow the suspect gets caught.

“He needs to go to jail. Period. Lock him up and throw the key away,” said Danbeck.

The good news is Danbeck was not hurt during the robbery. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.