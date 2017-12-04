× Last of the 60s for 2017; huge, snowy changes on the way!

Another dry start underway, along with milder temperatures to begin our Monday morning. Skies are mixed with clouds and some sunshine will work in from time to time through the day, as winds begin to increase from the south this afternoon. 60° temperatures look likely by 2 p.m. and any rain chances should hold off until after 5 p.m. for the city of Indianapolis!

A strong cold front arrives tonight and should pass through the city around 1 a.m. Tuesday. This will create gustier winds, heavier rains and a few embedded (non-severe) thunderstorms. Rainfall totals should average under 1/2″ for most with temperatures falling quickly before sunrise. This will end our mild stretch…

Winter arrives for Indiana and this deep push into arctic air will be tough to modify over the next few weeks! Flurries will dance around the state for Wednesday and Thursday with no accumulations. However, Saturday could provide our first shot of accumulating snow for the 2017-2018 season. How much, timing and who gets the best chances remain to be determined…look for more info in the days ahead!