Man critically injured after crashing motorcycle on Carmel roundabout

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A man who tried to evade a police officer crashed his motorcycle at a roundabout early Monday morning, police say.

According to the Noblesville Police Department, an officer saw the motorcycle going erratically on westbound 146th Street near Cherry Street Road in Noblesville around 5:45 a.m. Monday. The officer followed the motorcycle southbound on Hazel Dell Parkway and caught up near Hazel Dell and Avian Way in Carmel.

The officer then activated his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop, but the motorcycle kept going. A few moments later, the motorcycle crashed into the roundabout at Hazel Dell Parkway and Main Street in Carmel.

The Noblesville and Carmel police and fire departments both responded to the scene.

Police identified the motorcyclist as Chase M. Ferguson, 25, Noblesville, who was riding a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle. He was injured in the crash and was taken to St. Vincent Indianapolis in critical condition.

No one else was hurt, and there were no passengers on the motorcycle, police said. The roundabout was restricted or closed until about 8:35 a.m. for the investigation.