× Martinsville City Council investigating half a million dollars paid to single company without bid or contract

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. – The Martinsville City Council has hired an outside law firm to investigate why a city contractor has received more than $650,000 without a bid or contract.

The council is expected to receive an update during a regular meeting Monday night.

City documents indicate more than $564,000 in infrastructure projects in 2017, like new sidewalks and storm sewers, have all been billed to a single company on top of nearly $88,000 worth of projects in 2016.

“When I found out there were no bids, no quotes and no contracts, I was completely shocked,” Kris Fuller said, a member of the city council.

Fuller said the mayor and city have provided no proof the projects were bid out.

And now the council has hired Bloomington-based Bunger and Robertson to investigate whether any state or local laws were violated.

“We want to make sure all procedures for the city of Martinsville were followed and if there were not procedures in place for this that we have a plan to put those in place,” Fuller said. “And finally, what if any reason this company was selected over any other?”

The council isn’t questioning the quality of the work or billing from the company itself, but work and payments to the company have been suspended during the investigation.

Neither Mayor Shannon Kohl nor the city attorney responded to request for comment Monday.

Councilors anticipate the investigation will span several months.