New Yahoo email features

If you're a little behind on your holiday shopping, there are a few tools out there to help you. Yahoo is rolling out some new features to help you out, including a way to virtually clip all the coupons you get in your email. Rich Demuro is showing how the features work, and how everyone can use them, no matter who their email providers are.