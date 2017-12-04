VIDEO: Plainfield police searching for thieves who stole packages from porches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – The Plainfield Police Department is investigating multiple package thefts in the Homestead at Saratoga neighborhood.

Officers released surveillance video Monday that shows subjects taking packages from front porches.

The department says this is not an isolated issue. It's been happening for the past week.

Anyone who can identify the people in the video or has information regarding these thefts is asked to call Plainfield police at 317-839-8700.

To avoid falling victim to package thieves, police suggest having deliveries scheduled at a certain time, have them shipped to your office, or even to a trusted neighbor who will be home during the day.