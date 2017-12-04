× Police chase ends in crash that injured 2; hunt underway for third man who fled scene

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are searching for the driver of a van who led officers on a chase that ended in a violent crash that injured two people.

The drama ended about 1:30 a.m. Monday, near the 5700 block of E. Minnesota St. where the stolen van officers were pursuing rolled and crashed as it attempted to round a curve. Three people were in the speeding vehicle–two of the men were ejected during the crash. One of the men was transported to the hospital; the other is in custody with a broken arm.

A third suspect was still being sought Monday morning. K-9 units and an infrared drone were being used in the search.

According to IMPD, the van involved in the pursuit had been reported stolen on Nov. 26. The vehicle wouldn’t stop when officers tried to pull it over and the pursuit continued until the driver of the van failed to navigate a large curve.

“There’s a lot of hidden curves the further you get out into the county,” said Capt. Michael Elder with IMPD. “The officers knew it was coming hoping that the van would slow down. The van didn’t, and it didn’t make the curve. And as you can see from the damage, there’s several trees hit [and it] looks like the van’s been rolled over.”

Police don’t believe the suspect is a danger to the public.

“I think the person that’s out there is just trying to get away,” Elder said. “[He won’t be a problem] as long as people don’t leave their cars running for him to steal another one.”